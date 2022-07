An increase in the incidence of COVID-19 is observed in Kyrgyzstan, the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Experts report that the virus will gain strength during the summer.

"COVID-19 mutates, there is no guarantee that new strains won't appear," the report says.

28 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday.

A total of 201,243 cases have been registered in the country since the start of the pandemic.