Estonia supports digital transformation for startups in Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. The Estonian Government is supporting digital transformation for startups of rural communities in Kyrgyzstan, a source in the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) told Trend.

Within the framework of "Building Transparent Future for Rural Communities via Digitalization" Project, ESTED is assisting Kyrgyzstan's rural population in improving their digital skills and stimulate digitalization for startups.

"In July we launched a competition for startups and local residents to find innovative ideas for projects to improve life of their communities via digitalization. Winners will get a grant to realize their idea in their community," the ESTDEV said.

According to the organization, people in Kyrgyzstan's rural communities often do not have any experience implementing such projects. Currently, ESTDEV pilot this activity in three municipalities in Osh, Batken and Issyk-Kul regions.

"We also opened Digital Skills Centers in three regions of the country: Osh, Batken and Issyk-Kul, where residents can attend digital skills trainings or conduct various educational activities themselves," the organization added.

Meanwhile, "Building Transparent Future for Rural Communities via Digitalisation", funded by the EU and ESTDEV, is going to finish in May 2023.