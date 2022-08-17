Kyrgyzstan and Iran discuss strategies for economic co-op expansion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Iran Turdakun Sydykov and Head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization Alireza Peyman-Рak discussed strategies for economic co-op expansion, Trend reports citing the Kyrgyz Embassy.

During the meeting, the parties considered the dynamics of development of trade and economic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Iran, as well as preparations for business forums scheduled for September 2022 in Bishkek and Osh.

"To increase trade and economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Iran, the sides discussed the possibility of mutual opening of permanent exhibitions (showrooms) in Bishkek and Tehran, demonstrating the export potential of the two countries," the message said.

Sydykov mentioned that the development of tourism cooperation and the establishment of direct flights between the two countries, especially from Bishkek to Mashhad or Tehran, should be taken into consideration.

Peyman-Pak, for his part, noted that Iranian side is ready to accept business delegations from Kyrgyzstan to hold joint B2B meetings.

Meanwhile, this year, Kyrgyzstan and Iran are celebrating the 30th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.