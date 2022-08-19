Trade ties between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan have great potential for growth - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Trade ties between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan have a great potential for growth, Minister of Commerce of Pakistan Syed Naveed Qamar said today, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Aibek Artykbaev, Qamar noted that with the right strategy, Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan have the potential to take regional cooperation to a new level.

Artykbaev, for his part, touched upon the development of mechanisms for increasing the volume of bilateral trade, in particular, the signing of a bilateral agreement on transit trade and the creation of working groups on trade, opening joint ventures, attracting Pakistani companies to invest in various projects in Kyrgyzstan.

He stressed the importance of establishing effective logistics routes between countries by organizing permanent road, rail and air links.

In addition, both sides discussed the issues of holding the 4th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation and joint business forums.