President of Kyrgyzstan congratulates Kazkahstan's Tokayev on election win

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov today congratulated the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the convincing victory in the presidential election via a telephone conversation, Trend reports citing the Kyrgyz president's press service.

During the conversation, Japarov noted that Tokayev's victory is an important indicator of the support and trust of the Kazakh people.

According to the Kyrgyz president, the results of the elections confirmed the support of the political direction of Tokayev, which is aimed at building a new state, ensuring economic growth and improving the welfare of the people of Kazakhstan.

Japarov wished the President of Kazakhstan good health, further success in responsible state activities, and peace, well-being, and prosperity to the fraternal Kazakh people.

Furthermore, the leaders of the countries discussed the prospects for further cooperation, issues of regional cooperation, as well as preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which is scheduled for December 9, 2022, in Bishkek.