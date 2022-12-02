Central Asia's importance in global market to grow further - Kyrgyz official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Central Asia's importance in the global market will only grow in the future, said Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz government.

Japarov made a statement during the Central Asian Investment Forum held in Tokyo on December 1, 2022.

"I believe that Central Asia's role in the global market will only grow: trade routes and supply chains are shifting to our region. Today, land and rail routes through Central Asia are becoming more appealing, and goods delivery to the West is becoming cheaper and faster," Japarov said.

He noted that the combined gross domestic product of the Central Asian countries is $347 billion and its role in the regional and world economy has increased significantly.

"Over the past 20 years, the GDP of the Central Asian countries has increased by 7.5 times, and the average growth rate was 6.2 percent," he underlined.

In his opinion, new opportunities emerge for Central Asian countries, particularly Kyrgyzstan. According to him, it is necessary to carry out infrastructure integration, especially road and rail infrastructure development is critical for countries, which do not have access to the sea, such as Kyrgyzstan.