Priority goal of France-Kyrgyzstan Business Council for 2023 unveiled

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The MEDEF (Movement of the Enterprises of France) a leading network of entrepreneurs in France has established the France-Kyrgyzstan Business Council in 1992, a source in MEDEF told Trend.

As a part of its activities in Central Asia, the Council has become a recognized and privileged platform for the French companies sharing the will to initiate or grow their business in Kyrgyzstan.

France-Kyrgyzstan Business Council offers collective support to large, mid-sized companies and internationalized SMEs looking to develop on the Kyrgyz market.

"The Council connects the French private sector with Kyrgyz public and private decision makers, brings valuable and checked information to the French companies willing to reach the Kyrgyz market and liaises with the multilateral and bilateral development institutions," the source in MEDEF said.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic and the regional challenges in Eurasia have slowed down the flows of the French organization's activities with Kyrgyzstan in 2022.

"The council plan to organize business meetings with the participation of Kyrgyz officials in 2023," the source in MEDEF emphasized.

Every year, MEDEF International organizes a number of delegations of French business leaders with tangible projects to targeted countries, especially developing countries.