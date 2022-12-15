China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway - symbol of regional co-op, Turkish think tank says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway is a symbol of regional cooperation, Trend reports citing the Ankara Center for Crisis and Policy Studies (ANKASAM), a think tank based in Türkiye.

According to ANKASAM, the implementation of transport and logistics projects helps to strengthen regional ties, as well as economic interests. Both the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are keen on the construction of the railway.

"Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will become a bridge that provides the connection between Europe and Asia. Therefore, as stated by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, global challenges and new challenges make alternative transport corridors essential," ANKASAM said.

Essentially, this project, which will quickly connect China to Europe through Central Asia, will also ensure the establishment of the safest route at the Caspian-based transportation point.

"It can be stated that the railway on this route, which Chinese President Xi Jinping claims will reveal Central Asia's transportation potential, will increase countries' export potential, reduce transportation costs, and deepen regional integration," the think tank noted.

To sum up, the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Project stands out as an extremely important initiative in this regard. It is possible to say that the completion of the railway will also strengthen the Middle Corridor.

Notably, an agreement on construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad (section on the territory of Kyrgyzstan) was signed on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Samarkand on September 14, 2022.