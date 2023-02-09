Trade unions of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan sign co-op agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The Central Committee of the Trade Union of Workers of State, Municipal Institutions and Public Services of Kyrgyzstan and the Trade Union of State Institutions and Public Services Workers of Azerbaijan signed an agreement on cooperation between the Trade Unions of State Workers of the two countries, Trend reports via Kyrgyz media.

The agreement was signed by the Kyrgyz and Azerbaijani chairmen of these committees, Namazov Kubanychbek and Osmanov Hikmet, in the frame of the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan, held in Azerbaijan’s Baku from February 7 through 10, 2023.

At the event participate the heads of the national trade union centers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), international trade union organizations, and representatives of the International Labor Organization (ILO), as well as the International Confederation of Trade Unions (ITUC).

The sides agreed on the importance of the development of effective cooperation in future visits, as well as an experience exchange in work on the development of the trade union movement. They also discussed further improvement and enhancing cooperation of state workers’ trade unions.

In the frame of the agreement, the work will be carried out in compliance with international acts on fundamental human rights and protection of the socio-economic rights of workers and trade unions, stated by the United Nations (UN), and by the International Labour Organization (ILO).