Japanese corporation is ready to modernize some HPPs in Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh Jamilya Isayeva met with representatives of the Yokogawa Electric Corporation headed by Matsunaga Shoko, the Kyrgyz Parliament said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The meeting was attended by the head of the parliamentary friendship group of the Jogorku Kenesh for cooperation with Japan Talaibek Masabirov, deputy Karim Khandzheza, Kyrgyzstan's ambassador to Japan Erkinbek Osoev.

Isayeva noted that one of the priorities in the foreign policy of Kyrgyzstan is the development of cooperation with Japan. “Our main goal is to further strengthen the established friendly ties between our countries. It is necessary to continue bilateral cooperation, including the implementation of necessary projects in the energy sector. Kyrgyzstan is suitable for the construction of new hydroelectric power plants and the development of renewable energy sources,” said Jamilya Isayeva.

Masabirov noted that Kyrgyzstan is interested in cooperation with Japanese entrepreneurs, adding that he supports the initiative to invest in the energy sector.

Matsunaga Shoko spoke about the activities of the Yokogawa Electric Corporation, noting that their corporation is ready to modernize some of the HPPs in Kyrgyzstan. They also discussed the ssues of modernization of the Kurpsai HPP.