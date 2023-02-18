Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan trade turnover increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The value of trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan amounted to $599 million from January through December 2022, which is an increase of 20 percent over 2021 ($496 million), Trend reports via the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan.

Exports from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan in the reporting period made up $236 million, increasing by 31 percent compared to the same period of 2021 ($180 million).

Meanwhile, the value of exports from Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $362 million, which is by 14 percent more than in 2021 ($316 million).

The value of foreign and mutual trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $11.8 billion from January through December 2022, increasing by 41 percent over the same period of 2021 ($8.3 billion).

The value of Kyrgyz exports in 2022 made up $2.1 billion, which is a decrease of 20 percent compared to 2021($2.7 billion).

The value of imports to Kyrgyzstan in the reporting period was $9 billion, which is an increase of 72 percent over 2021 ($5 billion).