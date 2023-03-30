Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Kyrgyzstan increases import of cars

Kyrgyzstan Materials 30 March 2023 08:05 (UTC +04:00)
Alyona Pavlenko
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Kyrgyzstan increased imports of passenger cars in January 2023 by 33 percent year-on-year - from 4,338 to 6,545 cars, Trend reports with reference to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan.

The value of the imports amounted to $96.1 million, which is an increase of 81 percent over $18 million in January 2022.

The main exporter of passenger cars to Kyrgyzstan in the reporting period was South Korea – 2,990 cars for $22.4 million. The volume of the exports increased by 4.6 times compared to January 2022 (646 cars for $3.3 million).

According to the statistics, Kyrgyzstan mainly imported passenger cars from the following countries:

The exporting country

Amount

US dollars

South Korea

2,990 cars

$22.4 million

Russia

844 cars

$10.2 million

The US

606 cars

$9.5 million

China

590 cars

$13.3 million

Japan

424 cars

$7.3 million

Lithuania

408 cars

$6.3 million

Germany

304 cars

$13.8 million

Kazakhstan

95 cars

$4.1 million

In total, Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover amounted to $834.7 million in January 2023, which is an increase of near 20 percent year-on-year ($692.5 million in January 2022).

The exports from Kyrgyzstan totaled $125.5 million, which is an increase of 11 percent compared to $111 million in January 2022. The imports to Kyrgyzstan reached $709 million, increasing by 22 percent compared to $581 million in January 2022.

