Kyrgyzstan increases import of cars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Kyrgyzstan increased imports of passenger cars in January 2023 by 33 percent year-on-year - from 4,338 to 6,545 cars, Trend reports with reference to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan.

The value of the imports amounted to $96.1 million, which is an increase of 81 percent over $18 million in January 2022.

The main exporter of passenger cars to Kyrgyzstan in the reporting period was South Korea – 2,990 cars for $22.4 million. The volume of the exports increased by 4.6 times compared to January 2022 (646 cars for $3.3 million).

According to the statistics, Kyrgyzstan mainly imported passenger cars from the following countries:

The exporting country Amount US dollars South Korea 2,990 cars $22.4 million Russia 844 cars $10.2 million The US 606 cars $9.5 million China 590 cars $13.3 million Japan 424 cars $7.3 million Lithuania 408 cars $6.3 million Germany 304 cars $13.8 million Kazakhstan 95 cars $4.1 million

In total, Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover amounted to $834.7 million in January 2023, which is an increase of near 20 percent year-on-year ($692.5 million in January 2022).

The exports from Kyrgyzstan totaled $125.5 million, which is an increase of 11 percent compared to $111 million in January 2022. The imports to Kyrgyzstan reached $709 million, increasing by 22 percent compared to $581 million in January 2022.