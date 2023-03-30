Kyrgyzstan increases import of cars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Kyrgyzstan increased imports of passenger cars in January 2023 by 33 percent year-on-year - from 4,338 to 6,545 cars, Trend reports with reference to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan.
The value of the imports amounted to $96.1 million, which is an increase of 81 percent over $18 million in January 2022.
The main exporter of passenger cars to Kyrgyzstan in the reporting period was South Korea – 2,990 cars for $22.4 million. The volume of the exports increased by 4.6 times compared to January 2022 (646 cars for $3.3 million).
According to the statistics, Kyrgyzstan mainly imported passenger cars from the following countries:
|
The exporting country
|
Amount
|
US dollars
|
South Korea
|
2,990 cars
|
$22.4 million
|
Russia
|
844 cars
|
$10.2 million
|
The US
|
606 cars
|
$9.5 million
|
China
|
590 cars
|
$13.3 million
|
Japan
|
424 cars
|
$7.3 million
|
Lithuania
|
408 cars
|
$6.3 million
|
Germany
|
304 cars
|
$13.8 million
|
Kazakhstan
|
95 cars
|
$4.1 million
In total, Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover amounted to $834.7 million in January 2023, which is an increase of near 20 percent year-on-year ($692.5 million in January 2022).
The exports from Kyrgyzstan totaled $125.5 million, which is an increase of 11 percent compared to $111 million in January 2022. The imports to Kyrgyzstan reached $709 million, increasing by 22 percent compared to $581 million in January 2022.