Kyrgyzstan launches construction of solar power plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Construction of a solar power plant with a capacity of 300 MW has been launched in Toru-Aygyr village of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The construction is implemented by the Kyrgyz Bishkek Solar Company and the Russian Unigreen Energy Company.

"Despite our existing opportunities, we do not fully use Kyrgyzstan's solar, geothermal, wind energy and biogas technologies. New renewable energy technologies are a reliable, stable and modern source of energy," the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov said during the capsule-laying ceremony at the site of construction.

Japarov noted that the development of renewable energy sources is the future of Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector.

"The government of Kyrgyzstan allocated a land plot, prepared and signed regulatory legal acts, and identified sources of funding for the project," the Chairman said, adding that everything is ready for the beginning of the power plant construction.

An agreement on the construction of the solar power plant in of Issyk-Kul region was signed between the representative of Russian and Kyrgyz companies following the meeting of the Kyrgyz-Russian intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and humanitarian cooperation in March 2023. The total investment of the project is up to $300 million.