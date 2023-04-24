Kyrgyzstan, US discuss prospects for dev’t of bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu met with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek on April 24, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

Following the meeting, the sides discussed the key issues and prospects of the development of the bilateral relations, including safety issues, green economy, as well as cooperation within the C5+1 framework (a diplomatic platform represented by the US government, and the governments of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan).

Kyrgyz FM noted that Kyrgyzstan encourages cooperation in mutual areas of interest and mutually beneficial relations between the states.

In turn, the representative of the US stressed its commitment to promoting the strengthening of democratic institutions and civil society in the country.

Following the talks, the parties reaffirmed the mutual intention to continue the dialogue on a wide range of bilateral cooperation.

The visit of Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan was scheduled on April 22-27. During the visit, a wide range of themes, including shared interests, and strengthening regional ties to create a more connected and prosperous Central Asia are planned to be discussed.