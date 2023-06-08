China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway to break transportation deadlock in Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The project of constructing the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway holds particular significance for Kyrgyzstan and other countries in the region, the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, said at the second meeting of the Heads of Central Asian countries and the President of the European Council Charles Michel in Kyrgyzstan's Cholpon-Ata city, Trend reports.

"For Central Asian countries, it will be a significant advantage to shape our region as a unified geo-economic space, where all forms of economic cooperation and interaction are successfully formed. The growth driver for the economies of Central Asia is the development of regional transit, transportation, and logistics potential," the president said. "The project for the "China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan" railway construction holds particular significance for our country and other neighboring countries in the region", he added.

According to him, the implementation of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project will break the transportation deadlock in the region. It will establish connectivity among nearly 4 billion people and enhance transportation routes from Asia, through Türkiye, to Europe, the Middle East, Iran, the Persian Gulf countries, and North Africa.

An agreement on the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway was signed on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Samarkand on September 14, 2022.

The railway will have a total length of 523 kilometers, with 213 kilometers in China, 260 kilometers in Kyrgyzstan, which will include approximately 90 tunnels and a final stretch of 50 kilometers in Uzbekistan.