Main part of remittances from Kyrgyzstan sent to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. In April of this year, individuals transferred from Kyrgyzstan to other countries funds in the amount of 40.3 million US dollars, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan stated, Trend reports.

The main part of these funds, namely $38.7 million or 96%, was transferred to Russia. However, the volume of transfers to Tükiye fell sharply and amounted to only 0.7 million dollars in April. It is should be noted that in January, February and March, transfers were made to Tükiye in the amount of $29.5 million, $14 million and $4.4 million, respectively. In April last year, transfers to Tükiye amounted to $4.8 million, which is almost 7 times more than in the current reporting month.

In the first four months of 2023, the volume of remittances from Kyrgyzstan amounted to $189.9 million, which is 0.36% less than in the same period in 2022.