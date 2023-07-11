Kyrgyzstan opens embassy in Mongolia

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 11. The Kyrgyz embassy in Mongolia was ceremoniously inaugurated today in the city of Ulaanbaatar, Trend reports

This opening of the embassy unfolded as part of Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov's official state visit to Mongolia.

Earlier, through a presidential decree, the head of state appointed Aibek Artykbaev as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Mongolia.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Jeenbek Kulubaev, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan, Aibek Artykbaev and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, Battsetseg Batmunkh.

Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov is currently undertaking his first official visit to Mongolia, which commenced on July 9 and is set to conclude on July 11.

During the visit, President of Kyrgyzstan and the President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh signed a joint Declaration on Friendship and Cooperation, which solidifies the commitment to actively promote collaboration in various key sectors.

Furthermore, a series of bilateral agreements between the countries were signed within the visit.