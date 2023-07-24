Kyrgyzstan declares state of emergency in energy sector

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 24. Kyrgyzstan has declared a state of emergency in the energy sector to address the challenges related to climate change, low water inflow in the Naryn river basin, and a shortage of generating capacities amid rapidly increasing energy consumption, Trend reports.

President Sadyr Japarov has signed the decree "On the State of Emergency in the Energy Sector of the Kyrgyz Republic," which will come into effect on August 1, 2023, and will be in place until December 31, 2026.

This measure has been taken to implement emergency measures to overcome the situation resulting from the lack of generating capacities in the country amidst growing energy demand.

It is expected that the declaration of a state of emergency will facilitate the development of strategies and actions to address the issue and maintain a sustainable energy system in the future.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, a total of 6.486 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity was generated in Kyrgyzstan from January through May 2023,which is 17.3 percent more than in the same period of 2022.