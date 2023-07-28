Export of lamb, goat meat from Kyrgyzstan increases

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 28. Kyrgyzstan exported a total of 70.9 tons of lamb and goat meat from January through May 2023, which is 66.4 percent more than in the same period of 2022 (42.6 tons), Trend reports.

As evidenced from the data provided by the State Statistical Committee of the country, over 98 percent of these exports were sent to the UAE - 69.7 tons of meat valued at $518,300, which makes it $7.4 per kilogram.

The remaining 1.2 tons of lamb and goat meat were exported to Kuwait. Value of the exports amounted to $9,100, resulting at $7.6 per kilogram.

In April this year, Hungarian Matusz-Vad company, Kyrgyzstan’s Toro domestic company and the National Investment Agency of Kyrgyzstan signed the contract for the deliveries of lamb meat from Kyrgyzstan to Hungarian hotels and restaurants. However, based on the statistical data, this export has started yet.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan’s trade turnover reached near $5.2 billion from January through May 2023, which is an increase of 27.9 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

Export supplies rose by 21.9 percent year-on-year, while import receipts increased 29.2 percent.