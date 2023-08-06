Unemployment rate in Kyrgyzstan decreases

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 6. The number of the employed in Kyrgyzstan reached 2.5 million in 2022, an increase of 2 percent compared to 2021, Trend reports.

According to the State Statistical Committee of the country, the number of the unemployed in Kyrgyzstan stood at over 131,000, which is 8 percent less than in 2021.

Meanwhile, the total workforce of the country amounted to 2.7 million people last year. The number of employed men amounted to 1.5 million, surpassing the number of employed women (997,000).

Throughout 2022, the employment rate maintained its stability at 57 percent, remaining unchanged from the preceding year. Men had a higher employment rate of 72 percent, in contrast to women, whose employment rate was 43 percent.

Meanwhile, the average nominal monthly salary in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 26,620 soms, or $304, in 2022, which is an increase of 31.8 percent compared to the same period in 2021. The real wage in Kyrgyzstan increased by 15.7 percent last year.