Kyrgyzstan to forbid production of plastic bags, items since 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has approved a law enacting a ban on the domestic production of plastic bags and items, as well as their sale and free distribution in local trade and service outlets from January 1, 2027, Trend reports.

Furthermore, 15 days after the publication of the law, the use of plastic bags and items of all types will be prohibited within the resort-recreational zone of the Issyk-Kul region and in specially protected natural and biosphere areas of Kyrgyzstan.

Violation of this law will result in significant fines ranging from 10,000 som ($118) to 28,000 som ($330).

Previously, the law was adopted by the Supreme Council of Kyrgyzstan on June 29 this year.