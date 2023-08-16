Inside look on ESCAP-backed transport projects in Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. ESCAP (Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific), in collaboration with UNECE (United Nations Economic Commission for Europe), is actively supporting development of sustainable and safe transport networks in Central Asia, including Kyrgyzstan, a source at ESCAP told Trend.

According to the source, one of the key projects is "Safe and Inclusive Road Design in Central Asia", which aims to make roads safer and reduce road traffic accidents, injuries, and fatalities in target countries, including Kyrgyzstan.

It was also noted that ESCAP's secretariat, in partnership with Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Transport and Communications, organized a National Capacity Building Workshop in Bishkek on July 5, 2023.

The workshop focused on supporting green and resilient transport infrastructure policies along the Asian Highway Network. It also discussed findings from a study that identified best practices for developing environmentally friendly and resilient road infrastructure along this network.

Moreover, ESCAP completed another study project that aimed to strengthen capacity for sustainable transport connectivity along the China-Central Asia-West Asia Economic (CCWA) Corridor.

This project identified the main transport routes connecting Asia and Europe through the CCWA Corridor, assessed their infrastructural and operational connectivity, and provided recommendations to enhance seamless transport and logistics linkages. The countries involved in this initiative are China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Türkiye Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

ESCAP serves as an intergovernmental platform in the Asia-Pacific region, fostering collaboration among 53 member states and 9 associate members to address sustainable development challenges across the region.