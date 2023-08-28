Cargo transportation by railway, air transport in Kyrgyzstan grows

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 28. A total of 5.051 million tons of cargo were transported via railway transport in Kyrgyzstan from January through July 2023, Trend reports.

According to data from the State Statistical Committee of the country, this figure is 17.6 percent higher than in the same period in 2022 (4.249 million tons).

The volume of cargo turnover by railway transport reached 603.1 million ton-kilometers, which is 8.8 percent more than during the same period in 2022 (554 million ton-kilometers).

Meanwhile, cargo transportation by air transport from January through July 2023 reached 700 kg, which is an increase of 3.5 times compared to the corresponding months of 2022 (200 kg).

The volume of cargo turnover by air amounted to 112. million ton-kilometers, increasing 11.4 times compared to the same period in 2022 (9.8 million ton-kilometers).

In Kyrgyzstan, the total volume of cargo transported across all modes of transportation amounted to 26.232 million tons from January through July 2023. This figure increased by 2.9 million tons, or 12.3 percent, compared to the same months of the previous year (23.353 million tons).