Natural gas production in Kyrgyzstan increases

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 1. A total of 20.7 million cubic meters of natural gas in both liquid and gaseous forms were produced in Kyrgyzstan from January through September 2023, Trend reports.

Data from the National Statistical Committee of the country indicates that this figure is 2 percent higher than the volume recorded during the same period in 2022, which was 20.3 million cubic meters.

In September 2023, the country's natural gas production decreased by 33 percent year-on-year, amounting to 1.4 million cubic meters compared to 2.1 million cubic meters produced in September 2022.

At the same time, Kyrgyzstan imported 260.673 million cubic meters of natural gas from January through August 2023, which is 11.3 percent higher than in the same period of 2022. During this reporting period, natural gas supplies came from Russia and Uzbekistan. Of them, 233.663 million cubic meters of natural gas were exported from Russia and 27.009 million cubic meters from Uzbekistan.

In October 2023, Akylbek Japarov, the Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers, mentioned that Kyrgyzstan couldn't fully transition to gas heating this year. This was because Kazakhstan couldn't transit gas from Russia to Kyrgyzstan, attributed to their aging pipelines.