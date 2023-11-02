Kyrgyzstan's capital to host Green Economy 2023 forum

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 2. The "Green Economy 2023" regional forum will be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan under the theme "Common goals for sustainable development of the Central Asian region" on November 16, 2023, Trend reports.

This is a unique platform for establishing close cooperation between government agencies, the business sector, and educational institutions of Central Asian countries on the development of the green economy. The forum will cover such priority areas as green energy, green transport, sustainable financing, and education for sustainable development.

The 'Green Expo 2023' exhibition will be held as part of this forum. The exhibition will provide an opportunity to showcase green approaches and technologies from countries in the region in different sectors of the economy that promote sustainable business.

The main purpose of the events is to establish close cooperation between government agencies, the business sector, and educational institutions of the Central Asian countries for the coordinated promotion of their initiatives at the global level.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic in close cooperation with the private sector represented by the JIA Business Association and with the assistance of the main partners - The Green Economy and Sustainable Private Sector Development in the Kyrgyz Republic Programme is implemented by the GIZ and co-funded by the BMZ, the EU and the Swiss Government, UN initiative Partnership for Action on Green Economy (PAGE) and the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek initiates important events in Bishkek to strengthen regional cooperation.