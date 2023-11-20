Kyrgyzstan calls for expansion of Japanese businesses in country

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 20. Kyrgyzstan advocates for a broader presence of Japanese businesses and leading corporations in the country, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov said during a meeting with Masami Iijima, Chairman of the Japan Association for Trade with Russia and Newly Independent States (ROTOBO), Trend reports.

He highlighted specific areas where Kyrgyzstan seeks to deepen collaboration, including green economy initiatives, tourism, renewable energy sources, agriculture, light and manufacturing industries, the service sector, digitization, and mining.

Zhaparov noted the new chances and existing potential for collaboration with Kyrgyzstan in the construction of hydroelectric power plants, the development of renewable energy sources, and joint scientific research in these domains.

Recognizing Japan as an important partner, the Kyrgyz president expressed satisfaction with the current year's good growth trends in bilateral trade. However, he emphasized that the two countries' potential for growing trade and economic cooperation has yet to be completely realized.

Founded in 1967, ROTOBO actively promotes the development of business cooperation with CIS countries. Partner countries include Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, and Mongolia.

