Kyrgyzstan intends to use Middle Corridor for road and rail cargo transportation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 25. Kyrgyzstan intends to utilize the southern part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor) for both road and rail freight transportation from Kyrgyzstan and China to European countries, Georgia, and Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov made the remark during the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) summit in Baku.

He also highlighted the significant importance of the "China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan" railway construction project for Kyrgyzstan and other countries in the region.

"Implementing this mega-project expeditiously will lift our region out of transportation bottlenecks, connecting approximately 4 billion people. It will expand the geography of cargo transportation from Asia through Türkiye to Europe, the Middle East, Iran, the Persian Gulf countries, and North Africa," he said.

Furthermore, he noted ongoing efforts to organize and carry out cargo transportation along the routes of Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan - Turkmenistan - Iran - Türkiye - further into European countries, as well as the route of Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan - Turkmenistan - Iran - continuing towards Saudi Arabia.

The Middle Corridor connects China's and European Union countries' container rail freight transportation networks via Central Asia, the Caucasus, Turkey, and Eastern Europe.

The multilateral multimodal transport infrastructure connects Caspian and Black Sea ferry terminals with railway systems in China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

The Middle Corridor allows for increased cargo flow from China to Türkiye, as well as to European countries and the other way around.

One of the key advantages of this transport corridor is that a route train via this corridor delivers freight from China to Europe in an average of 20-25 days.