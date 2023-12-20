Value of Kyrgyzstan's agricultural output jumps up

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 20. The gross output value of agriculture in Kyrgyzstan totaled 359.2 billion soms ($4 billion) from January through November 2023, Trend reports.

Production climbed by 0.3 percent year over year, according to the country's Ministry of Finance. The increase in agricultural output compared to the same period in 2022 was driven by a 2.1 percent increase in livestock products. This rise was attributed to a 12.6 percent increase in egg production, a 2.4 percent increase in milk production, and a 1.5 percent increase in meat output.

However, a limiting element was a 2 percent fall in agricultural production gross output. This fall was caused by a 25.7 percent decrease in wheat harvest, a 29.5 percent decrease in barley harvest, a 10.4 percent decrease in legume crops, and a 22.5 percent decrease in oil crops.

Crop yields were impacted by unusually high summer temperatures combined with insufficient irrigation owing to poor weather conditions. Temperature swings in the spring influenced the maturation of legume and oil crops.

During the period under review, the agricultural sector accounted for 10.5 percent of the country's GDP.