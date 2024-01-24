German entrepreneurs plan to visit Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 24. German entrepreneurs and representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Erfurt city (the capital and largest city of the Central German state of Thuringia) are planning a visit to Kyrgyzstan in spring 2024, Trend reports.

The agreement for the upcoming visit was reached following a meeting in Erfurt between the Kyrgyz Ambassador to Germany, Omurbek Tekebayev, and the General Director of the Erfurt Chamber of Industry and Commerce Cornelia Haase-Lerch, according to the Kyrgyz Embassy in Germany.

During the meeting, Tekebayev provided detailed information about Kyrgyzstan's economic potential and encouraged German companies to invest in the country.

Haase-Lerch, in turn, introduced the activities of the Erfurt Chamber of Industry and Commerce, one of the three Chambers of Commerce and Industry in the Federal State of Thuringia. She expressed interest in economic cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, particularly in the areas of skilled workforce training and their employment opportunities in Germany.

The meeting aimed to enhance economic cooperation between business representatives from Kyrgyzstan and Thuringia.