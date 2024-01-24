UK Sanctions Directorate representatives to visit Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 24. Representatives from the Sanctions Directorate of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office are set to visit Kyrgyzstan on January 24-25, Trend reports.

According to the British Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, a team of six experts will engage in talks with representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Economy and Commerce, Finance, Customs and Tax Services, as well as the Kyrgyz National Bank to provide technical assistance and consultations.

Accompanying this group's visit, the UK is funding the visit of representatives from the Fieldfisher British law firm. They will share their expertise on commodities, finance, and other topics related to sanctions with both the government and the private sector of the country.

This will be the second visit of the Sanctions Directorate from the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office to Kyrgyzstan. The first visit took place in April 2023 when British Foreign Ministry Sanctions Director, David Reed, visited Bishkek.

