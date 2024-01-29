Kyrgyzstan's president set to visit Kazakhstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 29. Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov is set to embark on an official visit to Kazakhstan in 2024, Trend reports.

Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev made this announcement after his meeting with Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu in Bishkek.

Kulubaev mentioned that this year will also see a meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh intergovernmental commission, chaired by the respective heads of government.

Murat Nurtleu, arrived in Kyrgyzstan on January 28, invited by Zhanybek Kulubaev. The minister began his visit by participating in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Ata Beyit Memorial Complex, honoring victims of Soviet repressions, and at the grave of the renowned Kyrgyz poet Chinghiz Aitmatov.

According to the visit program, Nurtleu is also going to meet with President Sadyr Japarov during his stay.