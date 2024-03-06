Kyrgyzstan's ministry and WB concord cooperation priorities

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 6. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan and the World Bank (WB) have agreed on cooperation prospects for the coming years, Trend reports.

According to the Kyrgyz Ministry, this agreement was reached during a meeting between the Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan, Boobek Azhikeev, and the executive directors of the WB, including the Executive Director of the WB Group, Dominique Favre.

The prospective directions of cooperation include addressing water shortages, glacier melting, nature conservation, and expanding forest areas. Additionally, discussions were held regarding the construction of a new building for the Crisis Management Center in the country.

Favre highlighted the high level of cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, particularly in terms of disaster prevention and response.

During the meeting, fruitful results from projects implemented based on previous agreements between the parties were presented. With financial assistance from the WB, the ministry was provided with technical equipment for emergency response and recovery operations, disaster management, and improving the population alert system during emergencies.

The discussions clarified that so far, 23 automatic weather stations were launched, and 20 manual hydrological stations were upgraded. Computers, cameras, drones, and software programs were procured to enhance the availability of operational centers for crisis management, coordination, data collection on emergencies and natural disasters within the country, and population alert systems.

The WB's Country Partnership Framework for Kyrgyzstan (2024-2028) prioritizes private sector-led job creation, sustainable natural resource management, and empowerment of vulnerable populations to drive inclusive development.