German company ready to invest in construction of solar powerhouses in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 7. W. Hass Future GmbH & Co, a German company, is ready to invest over 300 million euros in the construction of solar power stations in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

According to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan, this statement was made during a meeting between Temir Sariyev, the Head of the Chamber of Commerce, and Waldemar Hass, the company's Managing Director.

During the meeting, the parties also explored the potential and opportunities for cooperation in the field of wind energy utilization. Additionally, the German side proposed training specialists from Kyrgyzstan in new approaches and technologies, with the possibility of subsequent employment in planned joint ventures.

Founded in 2017, the company specializes in installing photovoltaic systems across Europe. The company employs staff from various countries worldwide, including over 40 citizens from Kyrgyzstan who are undergoing training in the latest technologies.