Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek to bolster security measures following terror attack in Moscow

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 23. The Head of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Azamat Toktonaliev, has instructed staff to strengthen security measures in the city's major shopping malls following the terror attack in Moscow, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the department, this decision was made during a meeting attended by the heads of the State Committee for National Security in Bishkek, the Ministry of Internal Affairs Protection Service of Kyrgyzstan, the leadership of the central office of the Bishkek City Police Department, and the heads of district police departments. During the meeting, issues regarding enhancing public order and safety for residents and guests of the capital were discussed.

It was decided to hold an emergency meeting with the security service and owners of major shopping and entertainment centers located within the city. Increasing security and establishing surveillance cameras, control checkpoints, and entry points to the centers' premises would be the main priorities.

Staff and employees will be briefed on being vigilant and responding promptly and cohesively when encountering suspicious individuals or objects. Additionally, thorough inspections of citizens' clothing and belongings will be conducted during planned mass events and entertainment activities. Any suspicious items discovered should be reported immediately.

Daily briefings will be conducted to ensure all personnel are informed about law violations, crimes related to public order disturbances, and bomb threats. Personal safety measures will be emphasized, with an immediate response required in such situations.

To note, the incident unfolded when unidentified individuals began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services.

Eyewitnesses reported that people dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from machine guns inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

The shooting resulted in the loss of 60 lives, with over 140 individuals sustaining injuries.