Kyrgyzstan eyes to leverage China's technological experience in agriculture

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 28. Kyrgyzstan is considering to leverage the benefits of China's technological advancements and innovative solutions in agriculture, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, this was stated by Beketai Mukhtar, a representative of the Trade Representation at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan in China, during a business meeting on trade and economic cooperation between Shaanxi Province and Central Asia.

During the event, Mukhtar highlighted the development of aquaculture and the cultivation of Kyrgyz trout as one of the promising directions in Kyrgyzstan. With numerous lakes, rivers, and reservoirs in the country, there is potential to increase the volume of commercial fish to 100,000 tons per year.

He informed about the high level of trustful dialogue between the leaders of the two countries, creating favorable conditions for combining efforts and implementing joint cooperation projects.

Mukhtar also elaborated on the advantages of Kyrgyz mountain honey and the opportunity to import beans, potatoes, apples, apricots, dried fruits, prunes, watermelons, and dairy products from Kyrgyzstan.

The event concluded with B2B meetings with representatives of Chinese companies, who were thoroughly briefed on the opportunities for cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in the agricultural sector.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the combined gross output of agriculture, forestry, and fishing in Kyrgyzstan reached 11.780 billion soms ($131.7 million) in January 2024, which is a 1.4-percent increase compared to January 2023.