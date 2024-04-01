Kyrgyzstan to host Green Waste EXPO Forum in April

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 1. Kyrgyzstan is planning to host the Green Waste EXPO Forum 2024, aimed at consolidating the waste management market amidst global climate change, on April 20, Trend reports.

According to one of the event organizers, the JIA Business Association, the objectives include fostering discussions on policies, best practices, and future scenarios in the municipal solid waste (MSW) sector.

Additionally, the forum seeks to forge new partnerships and promote close cooperation among government agencies, international organizations, and the private sector for the sustainable development of waste management.

Azzambek Jeenbai uulu, Executive Director of the JIA Business Association, emphasized the crucial role of the private sector in the collection, sorting, storage, transport, and disposal of waste, as well as the sale and export of waste products.

The Green Waste EXPO Forum 2024, the first of its kind in Kyrgyzstan, is expected to be a pivotal event in Kyrgyzstan's waste management landscape, making a significant contribution to the country's pursuit of sustainable development.

The waste management market is facing unprecedented challenges amidst global climate change, with rising temperatures exacerbating waste-related environmental concerns. As nations strive to mitigate their carbon footprints, innovative solutions and collaborative efforts are crucial for fostering sustainable waste management practices worldwide.