Kyrgyzstan invites China to collaborate in green energy

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 2. Kyrgyzstan invites China to collaborate in the field of green energy, Akylbek Japarov, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, said, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, this proposition was expressed during a meeting with Erkin Tuniyaz, Chairman of the People's Government of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, who visited Kyrgyzstan for a working visit.

Japarov highlighted that Kyrgyzstan has identified strategic projects in the energy sector, such as the construction of the Sary-Jaz cascade of hydroelectric power stations (HPP), the Upper-Naryn cascade of HPP, the Kambar-Ata-1 HPP, and the Suusamyr-Kokomeren cascade of HPP.

Furthermore, discussions during the meeting revolved around expanding bilateral cooperation in the extraction of rare metals, opening a new air route between Kyrgyzstan's Osh and China's Kashgar, collaboration between domestic banks and the Agricultural Bank of Kashgar, and establishing joint commercial and industrial parks.

Additionally, transportation projects, including the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and the operation of checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Chinese state border, were deliberated. The meeting also acknowledged the progress made in infrastructure projects such as the construction of the Friendship Bridge between Kyrgyzstan and China and the establishment of a belt conveyor with a coal base near the Erkeshtam checkpoint.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Kyrgyzstan's renewable energy capacity reached 3,210 MW in 2023.