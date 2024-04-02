Kyrgyz citizen injured in drone strike in Russia's Yelabuga

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 2. A citizen of Kyrgyzstan was injured as a result of drone attacks on facilities in the city of Yelabuga in the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, the victim sustained moderate injuries. The identity of the injured individual is not disclosed; only his initials and his birth year, 2007, are mentioned.

The ministry said that employees of the Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in Kazan will visit the injured today.

To note, on April 2, drone attacks were carried out on enterprises in Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk, and six people were injured. According to the press service of the head of Tatarstan, there were no serious damages, and the technological process of the enterprises remains unaffected. The injured are receiving all necessary assistance.