Kyrgyzstan and China nod to co-handle coal deposit

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 3. Kyrgyzstan and China have agreed to jointly develop the Tilak section of the Kök-Janggak coal deposit in the Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

According to the National Investment Agency of Kyrgyzstan, a joint venture agreement was signed between Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise and China's Huaxin coal industrial company.

Additionally, Kyrgyzkomur and Huaxin signed a contract for joint development of the Markai section of the Kök-Janggak coal deposit.

These agreements were part of the outcomes of the forum, where a total of seven agreements, valued at $1.151 billion in the energy and industrial sectors, were signed. The forum attracted significant participation from both Chinese and domestic companies, highlighting their eagerness to engage in collaborative ventures.

Throughout the forum, entrepreneurs from various sectors delivered presentations and discussed proposals and investment projects, indicating a promising avenue for cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China.