Local authorities take over heating system control in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 3. Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Zhaparov has directed the transfer of responsibility for heating facilities to local authorities, Trend reports.

"The branches of the Kyrgyzteploenergo state enterprise and the thermal power plants in the cities of Bishkek and Osh will be handed over to local self-government bodies," the president's press service said.

It was noted that heating facilities will continue to receive subsidies from the Republican budget for three years, maintaining their operations. However, after this period, the aim is for the boiler rooms to become self-sustainable.

Zhaparov underscored the necessity of this decision, citing ongoing challenges in providing heating to multi-apartment buildings and social facilities despite optimization efforts. He highlighted the diminishing efficiency of aging boiler rooms, exacerbated by shortages of skilled personnel, escalating energy expenses, and instances of corruption.

The transition process will be methodically managed with comprehensive support from the Ministry of Energy and energy company specialists.

Furthermore, Zhaparov instructed the Cabinet of Ministers and Presidential Administration to oversee preparations for the impending autumn-winter period, ensuring timely budget allocations and adequate fuel procurement for heating facilities.