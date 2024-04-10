Kyrgyzstan boosts export of oil products to China

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 10. The export of oil products from Kyrgyzstan to China amounted to 968.4 tons in January 2024, Trend reports.

Data from Kyrgyzstan's State Statistical Committee indicates that this figure increased by 74.4 percent compared to January 2023 (555.2 tons).

The total value of these exports reached $979,126, which is a 57-percent increase compared to January 2023 figures ($623,663).

China ranks third among the top importers of oil products from Kyrgyzstan in the first month of the year. Türkiye holds the first position, purchasing 10,058 tons for $6.148 million, while Uzbekistan follows in second place with 1,204 tons valued at $376,200.

Overall, Kyrgyzstan exported 14,677 tons of oil products in January 2024, which is a 34.5-percent increase compared to the 10,914 tons exported in the corresponding month of 2023. The total value of exports amounted to $10.280 million, which is a 58.5 percent increase compared to January 2023 ($6.487 million).

Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reached $1.168 billion in January 2024, which is 36.8 percent higher than in January 2023. Exports amounted to $181.3 million, a 46.6 percent increase year-on-year. Imports increased by 35.1 percent compared to January 2023, reaching $987.5 million.