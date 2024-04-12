Kyrgyzstan prioritizes cooperation with global financial bodies, Zhaparov says

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 12. In Kyrgyzstan, special attention is being given to the development and strengthening of cooperation with international financial organizations and investors, President Sadyr Zhaparov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a meeting with a delegation from Franklin Templeton, a global investment and financial holding, led by Chief Investment Officer Manraj Sekhon. The discussions centered around prospective collaboration projects of mutual interest.

President Zhaparov emphasized that the Kyrgyz side is committed to creating favorable conditions to attract investments and enhance the entrepreneurial environment.

In turn, Manraj Sekhon discussed his organization's activities and shared ideas about establishing a National Wealth Fund in Kyrgyzstan. The goal of this fund is to improve the management efficiency of state-owned enterprises, attract capital and strategic investments, and achieve other socio-economic indicators.

The fund will be listed on the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange and one of the global platforms.

Franklin Templeton is the largest global asset manager with assets totaling $1.5 trillion. With over 70 years of market presence, it assists clients in over 150 countries.