Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement with JICA to improve irrigation canal equipment

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 13. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has signed a law to ratify an agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) aimed at improving irrigation canal equipment, Trend reports.

According to the presidential press service, the agreement signed between JICA and Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers on December 11, 2023 in Bishkek was approved by Kyrgyzstan's parliament on March 13, 2024.



JICA will award the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers 1.087 billion Japanese yen (about $7.25 million) under the terms of the agreement. These monies will be used to purchase earthmoving and other equipment by Kyrgyzstan's Water Resources Service, which is part of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industries.



Furthermore, the funding will help with the renovation and building of water management infrastructure to ensure efficient maintenance of the state irrigation fund and an ongoing supply of irrigation water to rural producers.

As part of the project, the grant funds will also be used to purchase 44 units of earthmoving and other equipment.

JICA is the biggest bilateral development aid organization in the world, with an annual operating budget of over $15 billion. JICA serves as Japan's ODA's "one-stop shop," offering a variety of services such as grants, financing and investment, volunteers, technical cooperation, and private sector partnerships. As one of the world's largest bilateral aid agencies, JICA operates in more than 150 countries and regions and has approximately 90 overseas offices.