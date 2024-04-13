Kyrgyzstan opens IT hub in its Jalal-Abad

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 13. Sadyr Zhaparov, Kyrgyzstan's president, cut the red ribbon at the opening ceremony of a new IT center in Jalal-Abad, Trend reported.

According to the presidential press office, the center, built through a public-private collaboration, is a three-story IT hub with a total project cost of 65.363 million soms ($733,426). Construction began in May 2023. The IT-RUN company carried out the project with assistance from the state and the municipality of Jalal-Abad.



The center provides programming education for both youngsters and adults. The municipality's commission selects 10 free IT school places each year for individuals aged 7 and up.

President Zhaparov inaugurated the center, emphasizing the development of the IT industry as one of the state's key strategic goals. He stressed Kyrgyzstan's potential to become a regional leader in information technology, citing public-private partnerships as an efficient way to attain this aim.



Zhaparov emphasized the significance of developing the IT business not only in the capital but throughout the country. He urged regional authorities to provide extensive assistance to young people and investors interested in expanding Kyrgyzstan's information technology infrastructure.

.