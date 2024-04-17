IMF cooperation helps Kyrgyzstan achieve strategic goals - official

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 17. Continued cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) contributes to achieving Kyrgyzstan's strategic goals, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, said, Trend reports.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Jihad Azour, the Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF, in Washington.

"Our government is focused on implementing reforms aimed at improving the efficiency of state finances, developing the private sector, and combating corruption. We are confident that continuing constructive dialogue and technical cooperation with the IMF will contribute to achieving our strategic goals," Japarov said.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan's GDP in the first quarter of 2024 grew by 8.8 percent.

The parties also discussed joint implementation of investment projects, such as the construction of the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant, climate change issues, and the development of the green economy.

A delegation led by Chairman Japarov is currently in Washington to participate in the spring meetings of the boards of governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG).