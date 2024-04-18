ADB plays key role in Central Asia's development - Kyrgyz official

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 18. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) plays a pivotal role in the economic development of the entire Central Asian region, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov said, Trend reports.

According to the cabinet, Japarov made these remarks during a meeting with Masatsugu Asakawa, President of the ADB, on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the boards of governors of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Washington.

"Our government is focused on implementing reforms aimed at enhancing the efficiency of public finances, developing the private sector, and combating corruption. We are confident that continued constructive dialogue and technical cooperation with ADB will contribute to achieving our strategic goals," he said.

The sides also addressed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, along with issues related to the implementation of significant infrastructure projects such as the construction of the largest energy project in the country, Kambarata-1 hydropower plant, irrigation projects, and healthcare and education projects in Kyrgyzstan.

Since joining the ADB in 1994, Kyrgyzstan has received 208 public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance from the bank, amounting to a total of $2.5 billion, as of February 2024.