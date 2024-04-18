Kyrgyzstan highlights its potential for green energy development in talks with EIB

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 18. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, highlighted the country's potential in the field of green energy during a meeting with Marcus Berndt, Acting Managing Director of the European Investment Bank (EIB), Trend reports.

According to the cabinet, Japarov made these remarks on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the boards of governors of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Washington.

"Kyrgyzstan is extremely interested in cooperation in the field of clean energy. Currently, Kyrgyzstan utilizes only about 13 percent of its hydroelectric potential. Meanwhile, the most ambitious and flagship project in the energy sector is the construction of the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant with a capacity of 1,860 megawatts," he said.

Japarov emphasized that the EIB is one of the leading international financial partners of Kyrgyzstan and underscored the interest in strengthening cooperation in the energy sector.

Since beginning operations in Kyrgyzstan in 2014, the EIB has supported projects in key sectors of the Kyrgyz economy, including agriculture, fisheries, forestry, solid waste management, water and sewage infrastructure, and energy.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Kyrgyzstan's renewable energy capacity reached 3,210 MW in 2023.