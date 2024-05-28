Kyrgyzstan's FM to pay working visit to Italy

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 28. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Zheenbek Kulubaev will pay a working visit to Italy, Trend reports.

According to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visit will take place at the invitation of the Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, Antonio Tajani, from May 28–30, 2024.

During the visit, Kulubaev will participate in the "Central Asia - Italy" ministerial meeting and hold bilateral meetings with official representatives of Italy.

To note, the "Central Asia - Italy" meeting is scheduled to take place in Rome on May 29, 2024, with the participation of the five Central Asian countries: Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan. The previous meeting of this kind was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in December 2021.