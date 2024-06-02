Kyrgyzstan boosts imports of oil products from Russia

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 2. Kyrgyzstan imported 136,332 tons of oil products to Russia from January through March 2024, which is 2.2 times more than in the same period of 2023 (60,308 tons), Trend reports.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the value of the imports reached $99.522 million, rising by 2.1 times compared to 46.805 million in January-March 2023.

During the reporting period, Russia was the leading supplier of oil products to Kyrgyzstan. In second place, stood Kazakhstan with 21,076 tons for $15.284 million.

Kyrgyzstan imported 162,774 tons of oil products from January through March 2024, which is 2.1 times more than in the same period of 2023 (74,821 tons). The value of the imports amounted to $123.383 million, which is 90.8 percent more than in January–March 2023 ($64.667 million).

To note, Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $3.723 billion from January through March 2024, which is 29.8 percent more than in the corresponding months of 2023.

Exports amounted to $510.9 million, increasing by 12.8 percent compared to January through March 2023. Imports, compared to the same period in 2023, grew by 33 percent, reaching $3.213 billion.