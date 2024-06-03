Kyrgyzstan's prosecutor general resigns

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 3. Kyrgyzstan's Prosecutor General, Kurmankul Zulushev, has resigned voluntarily, Trend reports.

This announcement was made by the press secretary of the Kyrgyzstan President, Askat Alagozov, to local media outlets.

Alagozov further mentioned that President of the county Sadyr Zhaparov is presently reviewing potential candidates for the prosecutor general role from within the prosecutor's office system.

To note, Kurmankul Zulushev has served as the Prosecutor General since October 2020. On April 24 of this year, President Zhaparov issued a reprimand to Zulushev for inadequate supervision of his subordinates.

The reasons behind Zulushev's resignation have not yet been disclosed.